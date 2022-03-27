CWG Begin In
Tennis

Miami Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach pre-quarters

Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna have moved into the Round of 16 of the Miami Open in the women's and men's doubles respectively.

Rohan Bopanna during a practice session at the Miami Open (Source: Indian Tennis Daily)
Rohan Bopanna during a practice session at the Miami Open (Source: Indian Tennis Daily)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 27 March 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna started their campaign at the Miami Open on the right foot with first-round victories in their respective women's and men's doubles events.

Moving into the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP and WTA 1000 event, Sania Mirza, partnering with Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens, defeated Leylah Fernandez and Ingrid Neel, 6-3, 7-6.

On the other hand, Rohan Bopanna, alongside Canada's Denis Shapovalov upset Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, 6-7, 6-2, 10-3 to enter the Round of 16 at the Miami Open.

To book their quarters spot, Sania and Flipkens will take on the seventh-seeded American-Dutch pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs next.

For Bopanna-Shapovalov, they will meet the top-seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, against whom the Indo-Canadian duo lost recently at the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Fixtures:

Women's Doubles:

Date: 28th March 2022

Mirza/Flipkens vs Krawczyk/Schuurs, time to be decided

Men's Doubles:

Date: 28th March 2022

Bopanna/Shapovalov vs Mektic/Pavic, 1:45 AM IST

Tennis Indian tennis Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna 
