Tennis
Miami Open: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach pre-quarters
Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna have moved into the Round of 16 of the Miami Open in the women's and men's doubles respectively.
Indian tennis veterans Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna started their campaign at the Miami Open on the right foot with first-round victories in their respective women's and men's doubles events.
Moving into the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP and WTA 1000 event, Sania Mirza, partnering with Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens, defeated Leylah Fernandez and Ingrid Neel, 6-3, 7-6.
On the other hand, Rohan Bopanna, alongside Canada's Denis Shapovalov upset Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, 6-7, 6-2, 10-3 to enter the Round of 16 at the Miami Open.
To book their quarters spot, Sania and Flipkens will take on the seventh-seeded American-Dutch pair of Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs next.
For Bopanna-Shapovalov, they will meet the top-seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, against whom the Indo-Canadian duo lost recently at the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Fixtures:
Women's Doubles:
Date: 28th March 2022
Mirza/Flipkens vs Krawczyk/Schuurs, time to be decided
Men's Doubles:
Date: 28th March 2022
Bopanna/Shapovalov vs Mektic/Pavic, 1:45 AM IST