Miami Open: Sania Mirza/Kirsten Flipkens storm into quarterfinals

Indian tennis veteran Sania Mirza alongside partner Kirsten Flipkens kept their winning spree going at the Miami Open as they defeated 7th seeds Demi Schurrs/Desirae Krawczyk with a 6-2 6-4 scoreline to sail into the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

MIRZA / FLIPKENS THROUGH TO QUARTERS IN MIAMI



Our pair of @MirzaSania / @FlipperKF defeated 7th seeds Demi Schurrs (NED,16) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA,21) with a 62 64 scoreline. @MirzaSania was a finalist the last time she played in Miami. @imrandomthought pic.twitter.com/CxpyLTCZoW — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) March 28, 2022

Through to the last eight, Sania Mirza and her Belgian partner, Flipkens will be facing off against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Yang Zhaoxuan for a place in the semi-finals.

Interestingly, the last time Mirza played at Miami, she had finished as a finalist and this time around, in her final year on the professional tennis tour, the 6-time Grand Slam champion is looking to repeat such a feat, if not better the result.

Other than Mirza in the quarters, Rohan Bopanna along with partner Denis Shapovalov is also into the last eight and will take on sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof next at the Miami Open.

Fixtures:

Women's Doubles:

Sania Mirza/Kirsten Flipkens vs Ekaterina Alexandrova/Yang Zhaoxuan on 29th March 2022 not before 9:50 PM IST

Men's Doubles:

Rohan Bopanna/Denis Shapovalov vs Neal Skupski/Wesley Koolhof on 29th March 2022 not before 8:30 PM IST