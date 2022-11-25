Player-cum-owner: How Manav Modi will play a double role in PTL

Having to give up your sporting ambitions for something better in life is not something very novel in India. But maintaining your passion for the sport even as you find success in something outside of it comes with its own set of challenges. Acing those challenges with ease is the owner of the Pro Tennis League (PTL) team Paramount Proec Tigers, Manav Modi.

Modi will not only be cheering for his team from the sidelines once the PTL action begins on December 1, but will also be at the centre of all the tennis action, playing for his team. "I have been a part of multiple teams over the years as a player, but I have never really owned a team. This is a very unique experience for me," Modi said in a conversation with The Bridge. A third-generation member of the prominent Modi business family of Modinagar, Manav took up tennis after a friend gifted him a racquet when he was just a 9-year-old. "It was a wooden racquet (the one which his friend gifted). I used to go to a neighbouring club and play against the wall with that racquet. This was about 30 years back," Modi chuckled. "Then my parents enrolled me in an academy once I started playing well, and since then I have been playing in the circuit," he added.

📣The Pro Tennis League is right around the corner!Here's everything you need to know about this season's format and order of matches starting 1st to 4th December, 2022🎾📝: 5th December to be marked as a reserve day...#tennis #indiantennis #protennis #leagueupdate pic.twitter.com/BUA4m9Nr2s — Pro Tennis League (@ProTennisLeagu1) November 22, 2022