Manas Dhamne qualifies for junior Wimbledon Championships

Indian youngster Manas Dhamne has qualified for the boy's singles main draw of the upcoming Wimbledon Championships on Friday after a three-set win over the 10th seed Atakan Karahan.

While Manas qualified for the main draw, another Indian, Aryan Shah, missed out following a second-round defeat to 11th-seed Italian Fabio De Michele by 3-6, 3-6.

The 15-year-old Dhamne got better of his opponent from Turkey 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8 in the second and final qualifying round.

Currently ranked 78th in the junior ITF ranking list, Manash had two match points in the second set as he served for the match at 40-15 in the 10th game, but the 69th-ranked Karahan stretched it to the decider.

This will be a second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for the Indian youngster, as he played in the Australian Open earlier but had to retire during the second round.

MANAS DHAMNE QUALIFIES FOR JUNIOR WIMBLEDON MAIN DRAW



Currently training at the Piatti Tennis Center in Italy, Manas impressed everyone at the Tata Open Maharashtra early this year, where he lost against American player Michael Mmoh after displaying promise.

Manas will open his campaign against Australian Hayden Jones, world number 47.