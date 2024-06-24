Mallorca C'ship: Yuki-Olivetti defeats Balaji-Johnson in round of 16, advances to quarterfinals

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti defeated Sriram Balaji and his English compatriot Luke Johnson in the round of 16 of the Mallorca Championship 2024, in Mallorca, on Monday.

The match ended 6-3, 6-3 in favor of Bhambri and Olivetti, who barely broke a sweat and had things under control right from the get-go.

Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri were the main contenders to partner with Rohan Bopanna in doubles at the Paris Olympics. Bopanna recommended Sriram Balaji, and the All India Tennis Association (AITA) approved his recommendation.

Bhambri, however, demonstrated why he was a strong contender for being Bopanna's doubles partner by showcasing a classy array of strokes that left his opponents with little to no answers.

The Bhambri-Olivetti pairing recently reached the round of 16 at Halle Open and prior to that, they reached the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open, falling to the US-English pairing Robert Galloway and Julian Cash.

Bhambri and Olivetti will face the American pairing of Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships.

As for Sriram Balaji, he will now gear up for Wimbledon before joining forces with Rohan Bopanna for two clay court tournaments ahead of the Paris Olympics.

