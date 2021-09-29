Former partners in tennis the as "Indo-Pak Express", comprising Rohan Bopanna and Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi reunited once again, the second time in the year for the Sofia Open - an ATP 250 event. Tennis remains a highly popular sport for betting and 1xBet has brought a revolution in the betting ecosytem.



Bopanna and Qureshi had earlier teamed up after almost seven years for the Mexican Open in March this year. This reunion of the Indo-Pak comes at a time when political tensions between the two countries have once again reached great heights with a war of words in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi were one of the most feared men's doubles pairs during their younger days in the early 2000s. The duo has won a total of five ATP titles together had even reached the final of the US Open 2010.



Here's a look at their best performances so far:



South African Open 2021



Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi clinched their first ATP World Tour doubles title after a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory over Karol Beck and Harold Levy in the final of $442,500 South African Open.



Unseeded Bopanna and Qureshi won an ATP doubles title together in their third attempt. It was Beck and Levy who had the momentum when the rain struck with the Slovakian-Israeli duo leading 6-2, 1-1 in the second set. When play resumed, Bopanna and Qureshi broke serve in the sixth game to lead 4-2 before the latter serving out the set to level the match. In the deciding match tie-break, Bopanna and Qureshi played out of their skin to take it 10-5 and seal victory after 68 minutes.

Halle Open 2011



Top seeds Bopanna and Qureshi lived up to their billing and won their second ATP title, overcoming Robin Haase and Milos Raonic 7-6 (8), 3-6, 11-9 in the summit clash of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany.



It took the Indo-Pak pair one hour and 19 minutes to beat the Dutch-Canadian combination. The Indo-Pak pair could not convert any of the four breakpoints, three in the opening set, and also dropped their serve in the second set but held their nerves in the Super Tiebreak to clinch the issue.

Stokholm Open 2011

Bopanna and Qureshi won their second ATP doubles title of 2011, and third overall together, after outplaying Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares in straight sets in the summit clash of the Stockholm Open. The top-seeded Indo-Pak pair lived up to its top billing as they downed the Brazilian opponents 6-1, 6-4 in just 57 minutes in the final of the euro 600,00 hard court event. Overall, it was Bopanna's fourth ATP doubles title as he had won a title in 2008 with American Eric Butorac at Los Angeles.



