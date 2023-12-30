Maaya Rajeshwaran achieves longest winning streak at ITF World Juniors in 2023

Maaya Rajeshwaran has achieved the longest winning streak on the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors circuit in 2023. The 14-year-old Indian player achieved the feat, winning 25 matches across six tournaments.

She also entered the top 200 of world rankings and is currently sitting in 188th place after winning a J100 tournament earlier this month in Pune beating home-compatriot Laxmisiri Dandu in the close three-setter final. This is her career's highest ranking in the singles category.

She has an 83 per cent winning record this year in the 52 matches she played. This included a hundred per cent record on the clay court.

Maaya Rajeshwaran - Longest Winning Streak on ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors in 2023



She has won five titles this year - four on the hard court and one on the clay court. Three of her five wins have come on home soil whereas the other two victories were achieved at Malaysia. She now looks forward to developing her game and continuing this momentum next year.