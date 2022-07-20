Legends Tennis League for senior players to kick-start in September

Legends Tennis League (LTL), is set to have its much-anticipated inaugural edition from 23rd September, Friday to 25th September 2022, Sunday at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi.

The names and logos of the participating teams will be revealed in the coming days. The league will have a mix of men players from the age categories ranging from 35+ to 65+. Women players will also be part of the league in the age category of 35+.

The teams will compete and play each other in two groups in a round-robin format in the first phase, followed by the semi-finals and the finals. Each tie will have a total of 15 matches and each match will be contested for 15 points. So each tie will have a total of 225 points.

Matches would include music, fun and match innovation to increase the entertainment quotient for the players and fans who will be present at the venue to support their teams.

The first season of the league is attracting some of India's former Davis Cup players such as Nitten Kirrtane, Vivek Shokeen, Vijayant Malik and Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan. India's top players on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour will be participating as well.

Some of the players who have confirmed their participation are Aditya Khanna, Yannick Nelord, Chandra Bhushan Prasad and Jagdish Tanwar.

Mr Dilip Mohanty, the organiser for the league is delighted to have these players, saying, "I'm more than happy to have the support of India's best senior players for the first ever Legends Tennis League. We will make sure the event gives a platform to these players to exhibit their best tennis and is run smoothly."

The announcement comes in when Indian men's and women's teams in the 35, 40 and 45 years categories are about to fly to Portugal for ITF World Tennis Masters Tour Team Championships 2022.