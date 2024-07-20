Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj, and British journalist Richard Evans were inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

The ceremony celebrated their contributions to tennis, with a press conference hosted by Patrick McEnroe, Dan Faber, and Kim Clijsters.

Leander Paes shared his journey from aspiring soccer player to tennis icon.

"On the 12th of May, 1986, I gave up a European football scholarship and moved to Madras to join the Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy," Paes said.

He expressed gratitude to Vijay Amritraj for welcoming him, adding, "I walked up to Richard Evans at 11 and said I wanted to emulate my father in winning an Olympic medal."

Paes emphasized his commitment to global sports development and expressed his desire to partner and collaborate in bettering the lives of young boys and girls around the world.

﻿Rich history, family and more



Reflecting on tennis's golden era, Evans said, "I came into tennis during the era of Australian domination, traveling with legends like Ken Rosewall and John Newcombe. There were no managers or agents, just players enjoying their time on and off the court."

Evans added, "In Florida, a local paper featured a golf tournament over Andre Agassi’s retirement. Tennis must maintain its relevance globally."

Vijay Amritraj highlighted the role of family in his success.

"My mother told me, 'You’re going to be the best in this country and play around the world,'" he said.

Amritraj also addressed tennis's regional focus, saying, "Outside the Middle East and China, there’s a lack of WTA and ATP tournaments. Africa lacks events as well."

He urged the expansion of tournaments: "We had events in Asia and Africa, but now they are gone. India, a country of over a billion, has no ATP event."

A call for global growth

The press conference, described as inspirational, lasted over an hour, with discussions on tennis's global reach and the importance of encouraging young talent. Evans highlighted the sport's potential, saying, "Tennis doesn't punch its weight in the marketplace. It must go deeper."

The induction of Paes, Amritraj, and Evans not only celebrated their achievements but also highlighted the need for broader global engagement in tennis.