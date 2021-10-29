Tennis
Tennis star Leander Paes joins Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in Goa
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the welcome ceremony and thanked the tennis star for joining the party
In another case of a sportsperson joining politics, Indian Tennis star Leander Paes has joined the Trinamool Congress Goa wing. Pictures have surfaced on social media of the tennis star standing alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding the party flag at a welcome ceremony.
There is no official declaration but it is evident that this move has been made ahead of the Goa state elections that are scheduled to take place in Feb 2022. Mamata Banerjee also made a speech about this where she stated that it was an encouraging sign for the younger generation that such individuals were joining the TMC. She also s thanked Leander for joining the TMC and expressed her delight at the move.
More details about Leander's role in the TMC will be reported shortly given that the next few months will see the release of tickets and candidate lists.