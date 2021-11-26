Karman Thandi storms into her 9th ITF Singles final, hungry to win 2nd title

Rising Indian tennis sensation, the 23-year-old Karman Kaur Thandi has been on a good roll at the ongoing W25 Ortisei Italy where she stormed into the finals of the ITF 13A event, after defeating Germany's Stephanie Wagner in the semi-finals. After a gruelling battle of 2 hours and 53 minutes that tested both the mind and spirit of the upcoming Indian tennis ace, Karman prevailed to book her spot in the finals of the tournament, 7-6(3),1-6, 6-4. With this victory, Karman will now have to face off against the fifth-seeded Swiss, Susan Bandecchi and claim the title as her own.

KARMAN KAUR THANDI THROUGH TO FINALS!



Karman defeated Stephanie Wagner (318, GER) 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4 in 2h53m, in the semi-finals of W25 Ortisei, Italy. She will face the 5th seeded Susan Bandecchi (195, SUI) in the finals tomorrow for the title!@KarmanThandi @ChetanjitThandi pic.twitter.com/hCMG1vb8VA — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) November 26, 2021

In fact, en route to the semi-finals as well, Karman contested a thriller against the Junior French Open finalist, Erika Andreeva that lasted 3 hours 7 minutes and demanded a lot of stamina and persistence from both the players. In fact, Andreeva, who is considered to be a tennis prodigy, really pushed Karman to her extremes but the Indian even bounced back from a 1-5 deficit in the deciding set, to stay on track of creating history.

KARMAN THANDI DEFEATS JR FRENCH OPEN FINALIST@KarmanThandi beat prodigy E Andreeva 36 63 63 in a 3h7m match to become the first Indian after Mirza to enter semis of a Women`s pro tour event on the tough European circuit



Karman was 1-5 in 3rd set and reeled off 5 games in a row pic.twitter.com/enVcP7U50U — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) November 25, 2021

Displaying a lot of promise and brilliance in her skills with the racquet, Karman has been one to watch out for on the Indian tennis circuit. By sealing her semi-finals berth itself, Karman became the first Indian woman tennis singles player after Sania Mirza to achieve that feat on the Women's pro tour tournaments, cracking into the dicey European circuit. History awaits to be made if Karman manages to maintain this form and defeats Bandecchi and lifts the title tomorrow.

