Tennis: Karman Kaur Thandi wins ITF Saguenay; becomes India number 1

Indian tennis star Karman Kaur Thandi, on Sunday, lifted the ITF Saguenay title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over home favourite Katherine Sebov.

The 24-year-old Thandi looked far from her best in the opening set of the final and ultimately surrendered 3-6. The Indian, however, bounced back well from a set and a break point down to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to lift the $60,000 ITF World Tennis Tour Event.

In a battle which lasted more than two hours, Karman Kaur Thandi hit 9 aces and converted four out of her eight break points at the Saguenay Indoor Tennis Club. She had earlier won all her four matches in the tournament in straight sets, including a 6-4, 6-2 win over the second seeded American Robin Anderson in the Round of 32.

This is the second title of the 2022 season for Thandi who had earlier won the ITF event in Gurugram, India earlier this year.

The win over Sebov also propelled Karman Kaur Thandi to number 217 in the latest WTA rankings. She is now also the best ranked Indian in women's singles tennis.