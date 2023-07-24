Karman Kaur Thandi wins W60 Evansville title, seals US Open qualifiers spot

India's Karman Kaur Thandi won her second W60 ITF title in Evansville, USA, on Sunday after she clinched the W60 Evansville final.



Karman defeated world no. 294 Yuliia Starodubtseva of Ukraine 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to emerge triumphant. With this win, Karman moved into the top 210 of the WTA rankings and sealed the US Open qualifiers spot.

This was Karman's first title of the year.

The Delhi girl put up a fine show since she has not dropped a single set en route to the final.

On Sunday, Karman stayed strong in front of Starodubtsewa's fiery exchange of rallies. Karman clinched the first set, breaking Starodubtseva’s serve at 6-5. The Indian, however, lost her serve at the start of the second set but made a turnaround, leveling the set at 4-4 after breaking back.

Starodubtseva fought back and claimed the second set, forcing the match to be decided in the third set.

Karman held her nerves and maintained a fine form by winning the set 6-1. Overall, this was her fourth title. Her last title came at the Challenger de Saguenay in Canada, where she defeated local girl Katherine Sebov in a three-setter.