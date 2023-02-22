Tennis: Indian men's doubles pair Jeevan/Balaji addressed as Pakistanis by organisers

In a major blunder by the Open 13 Provence - a ATP 250 tennis tournament, the organisers termed the Indian men's doubles pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji as a "Pakistani duo" on their Twitter handle.

This happened after Jeevan and Balaji made it to the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence with a straight 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 win over Belgium's Joran Vilegan and Sander Gille.

"The Pakistani duo Balaji-Nedunchezhiyan won 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 against the Belgians Gille-Vilegan," Open 13 Provence tweeted in French.





The tweet did not go down well with Indian fans, who were quick to point out the massive blunder made by the Marseille based tournament.









Jeevan and Balaji will not take on the pair of Jamaica's Dustin Brown and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in the quarterfinals of the event.

The Indian pair has been in fine form in 2023 having finished as the runners' up in Maharashtra Open before reaching the second round of Australian Open Grand Slam as wildcard entrants.

The also reached the semifinal of the recently concluded Chennai Open ATP Challenger earlier this month.