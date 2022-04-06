ITF Seniors tennis championship to be held in Chennai from April 8

The first Chennai YMCA ITF Seniors S200 tennis championship 2022 will be held from April 8.

The tournament which will be held at YMCA Tennis School, YMCA College of Physical Education, Nandanam will feature singles and doubles events in seven age groups comprising 35+, 45+ , 50+ , 55+ , 60+ , 65+ and 75+, a press release said on Wednesday.

Around 200 players are expected to participate in the seven events.

Prominent among them are a number of former men's and veteran national champions including Vinod Sridhar, V M Ranjit in 35+ category, Nitten Kirtane in 45+ and Bose Kiran in 45+, G Rajesh, Raviraj Pandla, Rameez Samad in 50+ categories.

The total prize money is Rs 7.50 lakh and the winner's purse in each age group would be Rs 13,000. The finals will be played on April 13.