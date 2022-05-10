Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza enter pre-quarters in men's and women's doubles

The clay season is in its full-swing and ace Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are readying for the upcoming clay-court Slam, French Open, well as they secured comfortable wins in their respective doubles first-round matches at the Italian Open.

Entering the pre-quarters of the ATP and WTA 1000 Masters event, Sania Mirza, along with partner Lucie Hradecka and Rohan Bopanna, alongside Matwé Middelkoop kept their nose ahead at the Italian Open.

Mirza, who announced earlier this year that this will be her final year on the tour as she intends to retire in 2022, has been doing really well this season. Mirza, along with Hradecka reached the finals of the Charleston Open, also a clay-court event, in April. Skipping the Billie Jean King Cup 2022, Mirza took time out to ready her body for the clay season and made a return at the Italian Open.

In the Round of 32 encounter, the sixth-seeded pair of Mirza and Hradecka took on Erin Routliffe and Alicja Rosolska and defeated them fair and square, 6-1, 6-2 and displayed a ruthless form. They will be facing Elena Rybakina and Ludmilla Samsonova for a place in the quarter-finals.



Meanwhile, Bopanna and Middelkoop took on the veteran French pair of Nicholas Mahut and Fabrice Martin and didn't have too much trouble having their way against the French duo, as the Indo-Dutch pair won, 6-3, 6-4 to keep their title chances very much alive at the ATP 1000 event.

Bopanna reached the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters with partner Jamie Murray and with Middlekoop, Bopanna also went till the quarters of the Bavarian International.

Additionally, both Bopanna and Mirza have been former finalists and champions at the Italian Open with Bopanna and Mahesh Bhupathi reaching the title clash in 2013 while Mirza, alongside Martina Hingis, won in 2016.