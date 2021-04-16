International Tennis Federation extends Tokyo Olympics qualification period by a week

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to extend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualification period by a week till 14th June 2021, following the postponement of the prestigious French Open owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



This move from the ITF comes a week after the French Tennis Federation hd announced a delay in the start of French Open. The clay court Grand Slam is now expected to be played from 24th May 2021 to 13th June 2021. Players would earn direct qualification for Tokyo Olympics in Men's and Women's singles and doubles on the basis of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings as on 14th June 2021.

Full details are available here ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/VfeU3Ttd1T — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) April 15, 2021

The ITF will then inform National Olympic Committees and National Association about the players eligible for directly entering the Tokyo Olympics. The National Committees and Associations would then have to submit their nominations for all the four events, following which the ITF would release the full list of players by the end of June.

The entries for mixed doubles would be made from the list of players who are already competing in the Tokyo Olympics.



