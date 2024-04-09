Olympics Begin In
Billie Jean King Cup: Indian women's team cleansweep Pacific Oceania

The Indian women's tennis team swept Pacific Oceania in the first tie of Asia/Oceania Group I at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Rutuja Bhosale starts Indian team campaign with a double bagel at Billie Jean King Cup 2024

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 April 2024 9:28 AM GMT

The Indian women's tennis team, led by Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina, convincingly defeated Pacific Oceania in the first tie of Asia/Oceania Group I at the Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China on Tuesday.

Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina secured the victory for India by winning their respective singles matches, while the women's doubles pairing of Prarthana Thombare and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty completed the clean sweep with a 3-0 win.

Rutuja Bhosale started the tie with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Tarani Kamoe, showcasing flawless serving skills and a perfect first serve points record against Tarani.

India's no.1 player, Ankita Raina, followed suit with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Saoirse Breen, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead for India in the tie. Despite Saoirse winning the first break in the second set, Ankita recovered to clinch three breaks of her own, boosting her confidence ahead of tougher matchups against China and Chinese Taipei.

The women's doubles pairing of Prarthana Thombare and Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty sealed another commanding straight-set (6-1, 6-1) victory over Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin in the final match of the tie.

After starting the tournament with a 3-0 victory, the Indian women's team will now face the top-seeded Chinese team in the next pool stage match on Wednesday.

