Indian wheelchair tennis players to participate in World Team Cup Qualifications for the first time

The Indian wheelchair tennis team comprising a trio of Tamil Nadu Wheelchair Tennis Association players - Karthik Karunakaran (captain), Mariappan Durai and Sathasivam Kannupayan are set to debut for the nation at the 2022 BNP Paribas World Team Cup Qualification event, the AITA confirmed.

Scheduled to be held from 17th to 21st March 2022 at Megasary Tennis Academy in Antalya, Turkey, the Indian wheelchair tennis team will be vying to make it through the qualification stages upon their maiden appearance at the ITF Wheelchair Team tournament.

Ahead of the prestigious tournament that is known to attract 300 players and around 150 additional guests and coaches every year, the Indian wheelchair tennis squad had a 2-day coaching session at the R K Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi under Mr Zeeshan Ali, the National Coach.

The Indian players will be on the lookout to create history as they set sail for Turkey to participate in an ITF Wheelchair Team tournament, for the first time.