Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Nagal to spearhead the Indian charge

Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious events in the British sporting calendar, is set to commence on Monday.

The tournament starts on July 1, 2024, with the men's singles final scheduled for July 14, 2024. Carlos Alcaraz will begin his title defense against Mark Lajal in the first round of the men's singles.

Matches will begin at 3:30 PM local time (London) and 8:00 PM IST. The event will take place at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on grass courts.

Leading the charge for India in doubles is Rohan Bopanna, one of India’s most experienced players, who will team up with Australian Matthew Ebden. Bopanna, currently ranked No. 4 in the world for doubles, recently qualified for the doubles event at the Paris Olympics alongside N. Sriram Balaji.

Sumit Nagal, with a new career-high ranking of 71, is poised to shine in singles. His impressive performance on the Challenger Tour boosts his prospects at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, marking his debut at Wimbledon.



N. Sriram Balaji, will partner with British player Luke Johnson. He is also set to join forces with Bopanna for the doubles event at the Paris Olympics. Yuki Bhambri will be a strong contender in doubles, partnering with Frenchman Albano Olivetti.

Fixtures:

Men's Doubles:



Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs. Adrian Mannarino and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard



Bopanna and Ebden, the reigning Australian Open champions and seeded second, aim to build on their semifinal run from last year.

N. Sriram Balaji and Luke Johnson vs. Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo



Balaji and Johnson face a tough challenge against the fourth-seeded Croatian-Salvadorian duo, who won the French Open this year.

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti vs. Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko

Sumit Nagal and Dusan Lajovic vs. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar

Singles:

Sumit Nagal vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Nagal's maiden Wimbledon singles match is against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, ranked 53rd. If he wins, he could face either Pablo Carreño Busta or Tallon Griekspoor in the second round, with a potential third-round clash against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Where to watch

The fans can catch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2024 matches on the Star Sports Network, available in both Hindi and English commentary. Additionally, live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.