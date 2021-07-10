Indian-origin Samir Banerjee reaches final of Wimbledon boy's singles

Indian-origin tennis player from New Jersey, 17-year-old Samir Banerjee, storms into the Wimbledon boys' singles final on Saturday. Samir defeated French player Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg in the semifinals by 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Banerjee hails from Basking Ridge in New Jersey and has learnt the nuances of tennis in the United States. Though he lost in his first-round match at the French Open last month, he took big strides in the Wimbledon, where he was silently making inroads around the lesser-populated courts of the All England club.

SAMIR BANERJEE MARCHES INTO WIMBLEDON BOYS FINAL



17 yr old Samir continued his giant killing run to storm into the finals with a 3-set win over Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (FRA, 36) 76 46 62. Big run from the Bengali boy who has set the ITF Jr circuit on fire over the past year. pic.twitter.com/VdslCdC7S0 — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) July 10, 2021

On his journey to the final, Banerjee just dropped three sets in the last five matches.



He did not allow any of the matches to run for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes. In his first-round match, Banerjee beat 12th seed Maks Kasnikowski of Poland by 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

In the second round, Banerjee was up against Slovakia's Peter Benjamin Privara, whom he defeated 6-1, 5-6, 6-1.

He then went on to defeat the 5th seed Brazilian Pedro Boscardin Dias by 6-2, 6-1.

In the quarters, Banerjee beat Croatia's Mili Poljicak by 6-1, 6-1.