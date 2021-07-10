Tennis
Indian-origin Samir Banerjee reaches final of Wimbledon boy's singles
Indian-origin tennis player from New Jersey, 17-year-old Samir Banerjee, storms into the Wimbledon boys' singles final on Saturday.
Samir defeated French player Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg in the semifinals by 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.
Banerjee hails from Basking Ridge in New Jersey and has learnt the nuances of tennis in the United States. Though he lost in his first-round match at the French Open last month, he took big strides in the Wimbledon, where he was silently making inroads around the lesser-populated courts of the All England club.
On his journey to the final, Banerjee just dropped three sets in the last five matches.
He did not allow any of the matches to run for more than 1 hour and 45 minutes. In his first-round match, Banerjee beat 12th seed Maks Kasnikowski of Poland by 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.