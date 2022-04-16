India win Junior Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 event

Today, Indian Tennis team India made history by winning the Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 event in R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday 16th April 2022. It is the first time that India has won this event.

The Indian team consists of the following –

The captain – Mr. Sajid Lodi

Players – Rushil Khosla, Debasis Sahoo, Bushan Haobam

Today team India made history by winning the Junior Davis Cup Asia Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 #TeamIndia#JuniorDavisCup #AITATennis 🇮🇳🎾 pic.twitter.com/lDkRpoiiHL — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) April 16, 2022

Dr. Anil Jain, President of All India Tennis Association, and Mr. Anil Dhupar, Hon Secretary-General of AITA, Congratulated the team India for putting up such a fabulous performance. The other two teams who qualified for the World Finals are Japan (no2) and Australia (no3).

