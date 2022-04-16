Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
India win Junior Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 event
It is the first time that India has won this event
Today, Indian Tennis team India made history by winning the Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying 2022 event in R.K Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday 16th April 2022. It is the first time that India has won this event.
The Indian team consists of the following –
The captain – Mr. Sajid Lodi
Players – Rushil Khosla, Debasis Sahoo, Bushan Haobam
Dr. Anil Jain, President of All India Tennis Association, and Mr. Anil Dhupar, Hon Secretary-General of AITA, Congratulated the team India for putting up such a fabulous performance. The other two teams who qualified for the World Finals are Japan (no2) and Australia (no3).
