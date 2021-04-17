Billie Jean Kings Cup: India trail Latvia 0-2 as both Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi lose

Both, Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi gave a good account of themselves against much higher ranked opponents but failed to close out the match as India went 0-2 down against Latvia at the Billie Jean King Cup at the Jurmala yesterday.



While Raina gave a tough fight and even managed to snatch a set off World Number 52 and Jelena Ostapenko, the 23 year old Thandi lost in straight sets against World Number 47 Anastasija Sevastova.

Going the distance 👀 Ankita Raina rallies to take the second set 7-5 and send it to a decider with Ostapenko... #BJKCup pic.twitter.com/Cy3lvHCr8B

Up against a former French Open Champion Ostapenko, Raina looked off colour in the first set as she went down 2-6 in just 31 minutes. Just when it felt as if the Indian would be of no match to Ostapenko, Raina struck back to win the second set and forced the match into a decider.



The 28 year old Indian stepped into the court with a point to prove in the second set and raced to a 5-2 lead in just a matter of minutes. The Latvian, though, fought back to level the scores at 5-5 but, Raina managed to punch above her weight drawing errors after errors from her opponents to take the set 7-5.

The third set of the match was no different as both the players refused to let the match sway in the opposite direction as the deciding set was deadlocked at 5-5. It was at this point that nerves got better of Ankita Raina and she surrendered a closely fought encounter 2-6, 7-5, 5-7.

In the second encounter of the tie between Karman Kaur Thandi and the 31 year old Anastasija Sevastova, the Indian showed some real good composure in the first set which she lost 4-6, before complete losing the touch in the second set to lose the match 4-6, 0-6 against a much higher ranked opponent.

With the end of two matches, Latvia leads the tie 2-0. The other three matches would be played today from 4:30pm IST and would be telecasted live by the Eurosports Network.

Today's Schedule

Ankita Raina vs Anastasija Sevastova

Karman Kaur Thandi vs Jelena Ostapenko

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Diana Marcinkevica and Daniela Vismane