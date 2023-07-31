Digvijay Pratap Singh new face in Indian squad for Morocco Davis Cup tie

A six-member Indian team to play Morocco in a Davis Cup tie in September. Digvijay Pratap Singh is the only new face in the Indian squad for the home tie, which is likely to take place on either September 15-16 or 16-17, a week before the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



The squad is comprised of India's no. 1 Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Digvijay Pratap Singh for the singles matches.

The doubles team featured 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri.

Five more players, including Saketh Myneni and Manas Dhamne, are in the squad. They will be the sparring partners for the original squad.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who was part of India's World Group I play-off tie against Denmark in January, has been omitted from the squad.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Rajpal, lost 2-3 to Denmark in the World Group I play-off tie in Hilleroed which resulted in India being relegated to World Group II for the first time ever.

The winner of the fixture between India and Morocco will be up against one of the losers from the World Group I ties which will also take place in September, in the 2024 World Group I play-offs. The losing team will have to play in the 2024 World Group II play-offs against one of the best-performing teams from this year’s regional Group III events.

Morocco beat Ivory Coast 3-1 in the World Group II play-off this year.