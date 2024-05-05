World Championship: Nitten Kirrtane goes down, India lose to Italy in final

Nitten Kirrtane fought hard but lost to Davide Gregianin as India suffered a 1-2 loss to Italy in the final of the Fred Perry Cup ITF tennis masters over 50 world championships in Mexico City on Friday.



Suffering his only loss in the tournament, Nitten, who had been in phenomenal form until the final, went down to Gregianin 2-6, 7-5, 6-4. Earlier, Lorenzo Pennisi gave Italy a strong start as he registered a win over Jagdish Tanwar.

The Italians decided to give a walkover in the inconsequential doubles to celebrate their win.

Despite the loss in the final, the Indian players gave a good account of themselves. They beat Britain 2-1 on Thursday to confirm their place in the final.

Nitten Kirrtane was the star of India's magnificent win as he won both his singles and doubles matches to help the country prevail against Britain.

India also defeated countries like Canada, France and Turkey in the league phase to qualify for the semifinals.

Nitten won all the doubles matches in partnership with Ajit Sail.

Playing against France, Jagdish Tanwar had stood up to provide India with a strong start as he beat Paulo Freitas in three sets in the first singles.