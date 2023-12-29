India likely to miss Davis Cup play-off tie vs Pakistan as govt denies approval

India is on the verge of forfeiting its Davis Cup play-off tie against Pakistan as the All India Tennis Federation (AITA) has not yet received the approval to travel to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, for the scheduled fixture.



India's away tie against Pakistan has been scheduled for February 3-4.

Recently, AITA's request for shifting the fixture to a neutral venue has been rejected by the International Tennis Federation tribunal.

“The proposal is still pending with the ministry and we are awaiting a decision,” AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The reason for the trouble is India's topsy-turvy relationship with Pakistan, with India snapping all kinds of sporting ties with its neighbours citing security issues.

Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan, meanwhile, said they are ready to provide the best security and accommodation to the Indian contingent and politics should be kept away from sports.

Salim also added that the Pakistan embassy in India had received requests for visas for an 18-member Indian squad for the World Group 1 clash.

“We have all the arrangements put in place. They will be given the best security and accommodation,” he told AFP. “Let politics be kept away from sports and better sense prevail," said Salim.

India last hosted the Pakistani tennis team in 2006, and the Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Islamabad in 1964, according to news outlet India Today.

In 2019, India's tie against Pakistan was moved to Kazakhstan, with the AITA citing political tensions as the reason for the request.