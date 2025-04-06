Tennis: India's important milestones at Billie Jean King Cup

The Indian tennis team is set to compete in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1, taking place on home turf from April 8 to 12 at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex in Pune.

Pune will host the tournament for the first time as the Billie Jean King Cup returns to India after a decade.

India had entered the Billie Jean King Cup arena in 1991 and has consistently participated in the competition since then.

Throughout the years, several Indian athletes have made notable contributions to the tournament.

Sania Mirza has played a pivotal part with having a 14-5 win loss record in doubles along with Ankita Raina who has a 33-29 win loss record across all disciplines, significantly impacting the team's performance

Now India aims to secure a spot in the play-offs for only the second time in the tournament's history, backed by a strong home crowd. They had reached the finals in 2006 of the Asia/Oceania Group I.

Here’s a look at the milestones:

First Major Achievement

A significant milestone for India came in 2006 when the team reached the final of the Asia/Oceania Group I. This accomplishment highlighted the potential of Indian tennis on a global platform.

Record-breaking Moments

In 2004, Manisha Malhotra and Sania Mirza broke the record for the longest tiebreak (21-19) in a doubles match against Uzbekistan's Vlada Ekshibarova and Ivanna Israilova.

Recent Performances

In 2024, India finished third in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I, played in China. They narrowly missed out on play-off qualification, finishing behind China and South Korea.

Preparation for 2025 Cup

Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina will captain a five-member Indian tennis team at the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group I.

The team also features Sahaja Yamalapalli (ranked 301), Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (ranked 313), Vaidehi Chaudhari (ranked 405), and Prarthana Thombare, who is the highest-ranked Indian player in doubles at world No. 136.

The 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is in the reserves.