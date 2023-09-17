India defeats Morocco 4-1, Rohan Bopanna bids Davis Cup farewell

India beat Morocco 4-1 in the World Group II tie on Sunday to advance to the playoff as Rohan Bopanna brought the curtain down on his Davis Cup career.



Sumit Nagal defeated Yassine Dlimi 6-3, 6-3 in the first reverse singles to seal the contest. Digvijay Singh won the last match of the tie 6-1, 5-7, 10-6.

Earlier, Bopanna, playing his 33rd and final tie, paired up with Yuki Bhambri to register a comfortable 6-2 6-1 win over Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi in one hour and 11 minutes.

Nagal, meanwhile, played two matches in the tie and won both in straight games. It was the second time Nagal won both his singles matches in the Davis Cup tie. In the Pakistan tie in 2019, Nagal won two matches.

Bopanna, on the other hand, ended his illustrious Davis Cup career, winning 23 rubbers, including 13 in doubles. Bopanna played 50 matches in 33 ties.



To make the moment sweeter, his family and friends were in attendance and fans applauded the star, who will participate in the Asian Games.

“It felt like home today as everyone is here to support me. My family, friends, and even fans, everyone cheered for me. It’s an emotional moment for me, I can’t forget this day ever,” said Bopanna after he and Yuki Bhambri defeated Benchetrit and Younes in straight sets in the doubles rubber to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five tie before Nagal took India to the playoff.