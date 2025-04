Billie Jean King Cup: India beat Hong Kong for second win in Pune

The Indian team continued their winning run at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, delivering a strong performance to secure a 2-1 victory against Hong Kong on Thursday.

India got off to the ideal start on day three, courtesy Vaidehi Chaudhari’s splendid performance against Ho Ching Wu, in the Indian’s first game of the tournament.

The youngster, hailing from Ahmedabad, fought tooth and nail in a tightly contested first set, winning the tiebreak 10-8. She wasted no time to impose herself in the second set, eventually securing a 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 victory in 2 hours and 3 minutes, to give India a 1-0 lead in the tie against Hong Kong, China.

In the second singles match between the two countries, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty carried on her fabulous run in the tournament, maintaining a perfect record after three matches.

The young Indian star had to dig deep against Hong Yi Cody Wong in a three set encounter that lasted 2 hours and 27 minutes. Shrivalli bagged the first set in a tiebreak, winning 8-6, before her opponent fought back. However, the Indian had the last laugh with 8 aces, securing a crucial 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 victory to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.

In their final match of the day, the Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare fell short in a hard fought battle against Eudice Chong and Hong Yi Cody Wong.

The experienced Indian pair secured the first set in a tie-break, before the Hong Kong, China duo fought back in the second set. And from there on in, Hong Kong, China had the better of the exchanges, winning the final set, and the contest at 7-6, 3-6, 11-13.