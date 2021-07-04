Husband-wife Divij Sharan and Samantha Murray Sharan's journey in mixed-doubles ends at Wimbledon

Indian tennis player Divij Sharan and his British wife Samantha Murray Sharan, who were playing as a pair, lost to Croatia's Darija Jurak and South Africa's Raven Klaasen in the mixed doubles Round 2 encounter of Wimbledon 2021.



Playing in Court 3, the Indo-British pair failed to convert their first set lead and fell short at the All England Club by 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 on Friday evening.



Sharan and his wife, who tied the knot in 2019, had dreamt of playing at Wimbledon together, which finally got fulfilled after seven years. The couple nevertheless had a dream start of their campaign when they beat Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that had a long interruption due to a ball girl being injured. During the thrilling three-setter, they restrained themselves in touching elbows after points, but at the end, they allowed themselves a hug or two.