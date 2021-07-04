Tennis
Husband-wife Divij Sharan and Samantha Murray Sharan's journey in mixed-doubles ends at Wimbledon
Indian tennis player Divij Sharan and his British wife Samantha Murray Sharan, who are playing as a pair, lost to Croatia's Darija Jurak and South Africa's Raven Klaasen in the mixed doubles Round 2 encounter of Wimbledon 2021.
Indian tennis player Divij Sharan and his British wife Samantha Murray Sharan, who were playing as a pair, lost to Croatia's Darija Jurak and South Africa's Raven Klaasen in the mixed doubles Round 2 encounter of Wimbledon 2021.
Playing in Court 3, the Indo-British pair failed to convert their first set lead and fell short at the All England Club by 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 on Friday evening.
Sharan and his wife, who tied the knot in 2019, had dreamt of playing at Wimbledon together, which finally got fulfilled after seven years. The couple nevertheless had a dream start of their campaign when they beat Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that had a long interruption due to a ball girl being injured. During the thrilling three-setter, they restrained themselves in touching elbows after points, but at the end, they allowed themselves a hug or two.
Their efforts to play in the 2014 Wimbledon did not turn successful. In an interaction with Agence France-Presse, Divij said, "In 2014, we signed up but did not get into Wimbledon," Samantha added. "In the meantime, Divij played with other partners as I was not highly ranked. It's been a long time coming!" "We practice together often, and especially in the last year," Murray Sharan revealed in reference to lockdown.