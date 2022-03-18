"Heartbroken" Roger Federer stands with Ukraine; donates $500,000 to help the children

Tennis legend Roger Federer will be donating $500,000 through his foundation - the Roger Federer Foundation, to make sure that Ukrainian children affected in the war will be provided with access to education and cared for as they remain caught in the midst of horrific events between Ukraine and Russia.



The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said earlier this week that nearly 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, about 7 per cent of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on February 24th.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion who helps the kids of Africa through his Foundation for a long time, took to his social media to announce this donation after mentioning that he is completely "heartbroken" by the events that are transpiring in Ukraine, as a result of Russia's invasion.

Aware that around 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school, the Roger Federer Foundation will hope to ensure that their schooling is taken care of and provided in these trying times and they are not deprived of education, no matter what. Donating $500,000 and supporting War Child Holland, Roger Federer intends to safeguard the future of the Ukrainian children who are suffering great trauma from the war.



Earlier, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had also reached out to retired Ukrainian tennis player, Sergiy Stakhovsky who joined the war against Russia, offering him financial help, if needed.

Not only Djokovic, but Andy Murray, a part of the Big Four and an ambassador for UNICEF UK, said last week that he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF's humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://t.co/Z2mNGQ3xh8



Children in Ukraine need peace - now. 🇺🇦 🙏



A former World No. 1, Roger Federer, hasn't played a tournament since Wimbledon 2021. Taken out by a knee injury, Federer is currently in the rehabilitation process and is expected to make a comeback later this year. The King of Grass, at 40 years of age, was keen on making the return during the Wimbledon swing but it seems like he will have to wait it out a bit, as the recovery is taking slightly longer.

