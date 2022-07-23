Hamburg Open: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop oust top-seeds to enter final

The fourth-seeded Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop created a stunning upset in the semi-finals of the Hamburg European Open 2022 to defeat the Greek-Spanish top-seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 to enter the finals of the ATP 500 tournament.

In the earlier two rounds, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop did not have much trouble and recorded straight-set wins to make their way into the semi-finals and set up a date with Zeballos and Granollers.

The Indian Embassy along with the Consulate General of India, Hamburg (Germany) Mr. John H. Ruolngul were in attendance to cheer for our team! pic.twitter.com/K3lD1s11Mt — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 22, 2022

Playing on the clay court surface, Bopanna and Middelkoop took a while to get started and lost the first set but did enough to force the match into a decider and were at their attacking best with smart tennis, to keep the top seeds on their toes and eventually caused the massive upset to storm into the finals.



Having made a dash till the semi-finals of the French Open 2022, Bopanna and Middelkoop work like a well-oiled machine on clay courts and will be strong favourites for the title win.