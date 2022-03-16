Tennis: Grand Slams agree to trial 10-point tiebreak in final set in a massive change

In a vital development from the world of Tennis, all the four Grand Slams have decided to create a uniform rule for the deciding set of every match at the Majors. It is reported that all Grand Slams, on a trial basis, will now introduce a 10-point tiebreak across all the events.

This means that be it any event in the Grand Slams - men's singles, women's singles, and all the doubles event, will now see a 10-point match tiebreak to be played at 6-6 in deciding sets.

"On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are please to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set," a statement on the official website of Wimbeldon read.

Personally, long final sets can be fun but so much tennis has already taken place in Bo5 matches. I get it.



My issue is that these decisions are always made because of the length and serving in men's matches whereas there are no problems with long sets in women's Bo3 matches. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) March 16, 2022







This move is seen as as a step taken to further enhance the experience of fans, players alike and create a consistency in terms of rules.

Earlier, each of the four Grand Slams had their own set of rules for the match tie-break. While the Wimbledon played a 7-point tie-break at 12-12 in the deciding set, the US Open played a 7-point tie-break at 6-6 in the decider. On the other hand, the French Open did not believe in tie-breaks and the match ended only after one player had a 2-game difference after 6-6, while the Australian Open played a 10-point tie-break after 6-6 in the deciding set.

The uniform rules for all four Grand Slams are expected to be brought in action starting from the French Open in May this year.