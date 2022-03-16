Tennis
Tennis: Grand Slams agree to trial 10-point tiebreak in final set in a massive change
In a vital development from the world of Tennis, all the four Grand Slams have decided to create a uniform rule for the deciding set of every match at the Majors.
In a vital development from the world of Tennis, all the four Grand Slams have decided to create a uniform rule for the deciding set of every match at the Majors. It is reported that all Grand Slams, on a trial basis, will now introduce a 10-point tiebreak across all the events.
This means that be it any event in the Grand Slams - men's singles, women's singles, and all the doubles event, will now see a 10-point match tiebreak to be played at 6-6 in deciding sets.
"On behalf of the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the Grand Slam Board are please to announce the joint decision to play a 10-point tie-break at all Grand Slams, to be played when the score reaches six games all in the final set," a statement on the official website of Wimbeldon read.
This move is seen as as a step taken to further enhance the experience of fans, players alike and create a consistency in terms of rules.
Earlier, each of the four Grand Slams had their own set of rules for the match tie-break. While the Wimbledon played a 7-point tie-break at 12-12 in the deciding set, the US Open played a 7-point tie-break at 6-6 in the decider. On the other hand, the French Open did not believe in tie-breaks and the match ended only after one player had a 2-game difference after 6-6, while the Australian Open played a 10-point tie-break after 6-6 in the deciding set.
The uniform rules for all four Grand Slams are expected to be brought in action starting from the French Open in May this year.