Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy wins ITF Formosa Cup men's doubles title

India's promising doubles player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bagged the men's doubles title partnering Huang Tsung Hao at the World Tour Tennis ITF M25 (Formosa Cup) in Tainan, Chinese Taipei, on Saturday.

Facing Tomohiro Masabayashi and Koki Matsuda of Japan in the final showdown, the Indian-Chinese Taipei pair demonstrated dominance, clinching victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the sets.

In the semifinal, Karteek and Tsung Hao rallied after losing the first set 2-6 to the third-seeded Japanese pair of Ochi Makato and Takeru Yuzukito. Displaying determination, Ganta Sai Karteek and Huang Tsung Hao of Chineseb Taipei made an impressive comeback, winning the following sets 6-3 and 10-8, securing their spot in the title round.

Ganta Sai Karteek, aged 23, hailing from Hyderabad, achieved a career-best ranking of 384 in the ATP Doubles Rankings in August 2023, while previously holding a singles ranking of 273, which has now transitioned to 583.

In June, Karteek Reddy, pairing up with Siddhant Banthia, won the men’s double at the 15K ITF Futures being held at Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian pair bounced back after losing in the first set (3-7) against Japanese duo Fukuda Sora and Tomohiro Mayasabashi. They won the following two sets 7-5, 10-5 for the title.