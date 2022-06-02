CWG Begin In
Tennis

French Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop eye final— Scores, Updates, Blog

Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will hope to keep their winning streak going as they'll take on 12th-seeds in the semi-finals of the French Open men's doubles event. Follow LIVE.

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop semi finals french open 2022 live blog
X

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will play in the semi-finals of the French Open 2022 (Screengrab from SonyLiv)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-02T15:30:04+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Men's Doubles at the French Open 2022!

Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, seeded 16th, are on a roll and are hungry for history as they are slated to go up against 12th-seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arévalo in the men's doubles semi-finals of the French Open.

If Bopanna-Middelkoop manages to reach the final, it will be their very first time fighting for the clay-court Grand Slam men's doubles title.

Follow all match updates live:

Live Updates

Tennis French Open Rohan Bopanna 
