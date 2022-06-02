Tennis
French Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop eye final— Scores, Updates, Blog
Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will hope to keep their winning streak going as they'll take on 12th-seeds in the semi-finals of the French Open men's doubles event. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Men's Doubles at the French Open 2022!
Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, seeded 16th, are on a roll and are hungry for history as they are slated to go up against 12th-seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arévalo in the men's doubles semi-finals of the French Open.
If Bopanna-Middelkoop manages to reach the final, it will be their very first time fighting for the clay-court Grand Slam men's doubles title.
Follow all match updates live:
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2022 10:00 AM GMT
Tricky challenge awaits as Bopanna/Middelkoop eye finals!
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop have been displaying all-class on court and played nail-biting thrillers to secure a semi-final spot at the French Open. They will go up against the 12th-seeded pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo today!
- 2 Jun 2022 9:55 AM GMT
This is the first semi-final appearance of Bopanna and Middelkoop at the French Open men's doubles!
En route to the semis, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop have notably seen off the Olympic champions and second seeds, Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić!
Each of their matches has been a thriller and today's will just as well be the same!
- 2 Jun 2022 9:35 AM GMT
It's an exciting day ahead as we gear up for history!
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop are on a roll at Roland Garros and will be eager to make it to the finals of the French Open!