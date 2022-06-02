French Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop eye final— Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Men's Doubles at the French Open 2022!

Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, seeded 16th, are on a roll and are hungry for history as they are slated to go up against 12th-seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arévalo in the men's doubles semi-finals of the French Open.

If Bopanna-Middelkoop manages to reach the final, it will be their very first time fighting for the clay-court Grand Slam men's doubles title.

Follow all match updates live: