French Open 2022: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna in doubles — Preview, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Things are about to get more heated with the second Grand Slam of the calendar already arriving with the French Open 2022 action kicking off on 22nd May at Roland Garros, Paris.

The lone clay-court Grand Slam of the tennis calendar will not be seeing any Indian participants in the singles categories but will see Indian tennis veterans and former champions, Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in doubles action in their respective men's and women's doubles categories.

In the singles, none of the Indians - Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan were able to make it past the qualifier stages.

Both Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have had a notable run so far this season, doing well both on the hard court surfaces and the clay court ones.

For Sania Mirza, who announced that she will be retiring from professional tennis by the end of 2022, the run has been extra special and she is heading into her final French Open on the back of a runner-up finish at the Internationaux de Strasbourg event in Germany, alongside Czech partner, Lucie Hradecka.

Sania Mirza & Lucie Hradecka are the runners up at WTA250 Internationaux de Strasbourg.



The top seeds fell short of winning the title against Daria Saville/Nicole Melichar-Martinez and lost the match in the super tiebreaker. The score line was 7-5 5-7 6-10.



📸: Olivier Renaud pic.twitter.com/isKUmv5ksb — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) May 21, 2022

In 2012, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi had won the French Open Mixed Doubles title and in her final dash on the Parisian clay, Mirza will hope to come close to winning a second French Open title, as she is also enjoying a good form.



In the women's doubles otherwise, interestingly, Mirza has been a finalist in 2011, along with Elena Vesnina. On that occasion, Mirza and Vesnina lost to Andrea Hlaváčková and Lucie Hradecka, who is Mirza's current partner.

Seeded 10th at the Grand Slam, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka also became runners-up at Charleston Open and reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open before finishing as runners-up at Strasbourg, where they were the top seeds.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna will be joining forces with Matwé Middelkoop for his campaign at Roland Garros. Chiefly, Bopanna, along with Jamie Murray had reached the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and then with Middelkoop, Bopanna reached the quarters of Bavarian International.

Rohan Bopanna has also been a past champion at the French Open, winning the Mixed Doubles in 2017 with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

In the men's doubles, Bopanna is yet to go past the quarter-finals and along with Middelkoop, he will hope to reach the last four stages this time. They will begin their campaign against the all-French teenage pair of Luca Van Assche and Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg.

French Open 2022 fixtures:

Men's Doubles - First Round

Rohan Bopanna - Matwé Middelkoo [16] vs Luca Van Assche - Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg on 24th May 2022

Women's Doubles - First Round

Sania Mirza - Lucie Hradecka [10] vs Jasmine Paolini - Martina Trevisan on 25th May 2022

Where to watch French Open 2022?

The French Open 2022 is being telecast live on Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels. It is available in four languages.

Where to live stream French Open 2022?

The French Open 2022 will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.