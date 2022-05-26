French Open 2022: Sania Mirza/Lucie Hradecka make winning start in women's doubles

The tenth-seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka made a solid start to their French Open campaign as they defeated the Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in a well-fought three set clash, to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

The Indo-Czech pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, both former champions at the French Open, made a slow start to the match and had a high rate of unforced errors in the first set, which the Italians took advantage of, eventually winning the first set 4-6.

Mirza/Hradecka through to R2 of Women's Doubles at Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/abIYf5XRMr — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) May 26, 2022

However, into the second, Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka stepped up their level as Mirza dished out her classy forehands and made smart moves in the volleys to clinch the second set.



Into the decider, it was one-way traffic for the most part from the Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka pair, with multiple breaks of serve taking place. Despite the brief hiccup in the first set, the tenth-seeded duo, who have arrived at Roland Garros after a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Strasbourg event last week, ensured that they stay on-track and entered the second round of the French Open 2022.

Earlier in the day, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop produced a dominant performance and entered the pre-quarters of the men's doubles, winning 6-3, 6-4.

On the other hand, Grand Slam doubles debutant Ramkumar Ramanathan's run was cut short when he and Hunter Reese lost in the second round match of the men's doubles, 6-3, 6-2.