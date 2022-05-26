French Open 2022: Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig ease into Mixed Doubles second round

Playing her career's final French Open, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza started off her campaign on the correct note, winning her first-round Mixed Doubles match with partner Ivan Dodig and sailing into the second round.

Taking on the pair of Laura Siegemund/Santiago Gonzalez, the veteran duo of Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig did not have too much trouble taming their challenge and defeating them in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-2 to move into the second round of the French Open 2022.

Sania Mirza, who has been a former champion at Roland Garros, when she won the Mixed Doubles title in 2012 with then-partner Mahesh Bhupathi, is playing in this clay-court Grand Slam for the last time, given that Mirza has decided to retire after the end of this tennis season.



Meanwhile, Mirza, alongside her Czech partner, Lucie Hradecka, is seeded 10th in the Women's Doubles at the French Open and is scheduled to play her first-round match on 26th May. Mirza and Hradecka will take on the all-Italian pair of Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan today.