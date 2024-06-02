French Open: Rohan and Ebden advance to the second round

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, advanced to the second round of the French Open on Saturday. The duo triumphed over the Brazilian team of Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Moraes Luz in a thrilling three-set match, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and seven minutes.

Bopanna's campaign at Roland Garros was delayed by continuous rain for three days. Despite the setbacks, he maintained his composure and secured a first-round victory on the clay court.

The Indo-Australian pair started strong, quickly gaining a double break and taking control of the match. However, the Brazilians staged a comeback, breaking both Bopanna's and Ebden's serves to level the playing field.

Rohan-Ebden progressed to the 2️⃣nd round of #FrenchOpen after a tough 2 hour 7 minute ⏱️ match against the Brazilians 🇧🇷 Luz and Zormann.🎾



📜 (7-5, 4-6, 6-4) pic.twitter.com/gwIi8aSndS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 2, 2024

In the eleventh game, Bopanna and Ebden secured a crucial third break to win the first set. The Brazilians responded vigorously in the second set, using powerful returns to break Bopanna's serve for a second time.

The decisive third set saw both pairs holding their serves effectively. In the fifth game, Bopanna and Ebden seized a key break opportunity, giving them the upper hand. From there, they showcased their skill and dominance, not allowing the Brazilians any break point chances and clinching the match decisively.

Rohan Bopanna also started his campaign in the mixed doubles discipline, partnering with Veronika Kudermetova. However, it wasn't a good outing for them as they suffered a 2-6, 2-6 defeat to the pairing of Liudmila Samsonova and Andrea Vavassori in the first-round clash.