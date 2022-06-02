French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Middelkoop loses in men's doubles semifinal

India's wait for their first tennis Grand Slam finalist since 2018 continues as the men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middlekoop went down 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8-10) in the semifinal against Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo.

Bopanna and Middelkoop started off well as they broke just in the sixth game to take a 4-2 lead in the second set. The Indo-Dutch pair continued their good run with serves flowing beautifully off Bopanna's racquet, before Middelkoop after a nervy start held his serve to pocket the first set 6-4.

Rojer and Arevalo, however, were unaffected by this and held their serves despite some tricky returns from Bopanna to take a 4-3 lead. With the pressure firmly on him to help equalise, Middelkoop was broken before Rojer-Arevalo cleaned up the second set 6-3.

The deciding set was a cracker with neither pairs willing to go easy. Bopanna started off by holding his serve to take a 1-0 lead, but both pairs failed to break as the match went towards a super tiebreak with the third set at 6-6.

Bopanna and Middelkoop were pushed on to the backfoot rightaway in the tie break as Rojer and Arevalo took an early 4-2 lead before making it 6-2. There was no looking back from there even as Bopanna and Middelkoop fought back well only to surrender it 8-10.







