French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop sail into second round

It was smooth sailing for Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner, Matwe Middelkoop as they entered the second round of the French Open 2022 in great style.

Needing 62 minutes on the Parisian clay, the Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, seeded 16th, used their experience against the all-French teenage pair of Luca Van Assche and Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and defeated them fair and square 6-4, 6-1 to enter Round 2 of the French Open 2022.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had to stave some threats in the first set from the teenage French duo but it was a one-way show in the second set, with multiple breaks of serve.

With India having no representation in the singles with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Sumit Nagal faltering in the qualifiers, all eyes will be on the doubles action with the trio of Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza and Ramanathan being in both men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles actions at the clay-court Grand Slam event.



Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka will begin their women's doubles campaign on Wednesday, 25th May, as will Ramkumar Ramanathan and Hunter Reese in the men's doubles tomorrow.

In the mixed, Ramanathan will pair up with Elixane Lechemia, Bopanna will join forces with Andreja Klepač and Mirza will pair up with Ivan Dodig - all three have their Mixed Doubles matches scheduled for tomorrow, for now.