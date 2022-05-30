French Open 2022, Quarter-finals LIVE: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop eye semis — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Men's Doubles quarter-finals of the French Open 2022!

Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop are on a red-hot streak at Roland Garros, having upset the Olympic champions in their third-round match and made their way into the quarter-finals.

The 16th-seeded duo of Bopanna and Middelkoop will take on the unseeded combine of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara for a place in the semi-finals.

Follow all match updates live: