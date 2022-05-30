Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
French Open 2022, Quarter-finals LIVE: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop eye semis — Scores, Updates, Blog
Looking to continue their solid form, men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop will play in the French Open 2022 quarterfinals. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the Men's Doubles quarter-finals of the French Open 2022!
Indo-Dutch pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop are on a red-hot streak at Roland Garros, having upset the Olympic champions in their third-round match and made their way into the quarter-finals.
The 16th-seeded duo of Bopanna and Middelkoop will take on the unseeded combine of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara for a place in the semi-finals.
Follow all match updates live:
