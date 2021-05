French open Qualifiers: Ramkumar progresses to second round, Prajnesh bows out

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men''s singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat, here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar erased a one-set deficit to beat American Michael Mmoh 2-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in his opening round that lasted one hour and 54 minutes.

He will next take on Uzbekistan''s veteran Denis Istomin, who also recorded a three-set win against Bosnia''s Damir Dzumhur.



However, left-handed Prajnesh, seeded 32nd, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 loss to Germany''s Oscar Otte.

India''s top singles player Sumit Nagal, seeded 27th, will open his campaign against Roberto Marcora.