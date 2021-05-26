French Open Qualifiers: Ankita Raina exits after straight sets loss in Round 2

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina bowed out of the French Open Qualifiers after suffering 2-6, 0-6 straight sets loss against Blegium's Greet Minnen in the second round. Ranked 182 in the world, Indian lost ten consecutive games in the match when the match was poised 2-2 in the first set.



The 28-year-old Indian was of no match to the World Number 125, converting only one of the three breakpoints she earned while allowing the Belgian to convert six out of the twelve. Raina had entered the second round after beating Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a rain-affected three set encounter.

ROLAND GARROS QUALIFYING : ANKITA OUT IN R2



