Tennis
French Open Qualifiers: Ankita Raina exits after straight sets loss in Round 2
Ankita Raina bowed out of the French Open Qualifiers after suffering 2-6, 0-6 straight sets loss against Blegium's Greet Minnen in the second round.
Indian tennis star Ankita Raina bowed out of the French Open Qualifiers after suffering 2-6, 0-6 straight sets loss against Blegium's Greet Minnen in the second round. Ranked 182 in the world, Indian lost ten consecutive games in the match when the match was poised 2-2 in the first set.
The 28-year-old Indian was of no match to the World Number 125, converting only one of the three breakpoints she earned while allowing the Belgian to convert six out of the twelve.
Raina had entered the second round after beating Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a rain-affected three set encounter.
Amongst the other Indians in fray at the qualifiers Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal made it to the second round, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran exited in the very first round yesterday.
If Ramanathan won a hard-fought three setter 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 against Michael Mmoh of United States of America to enter the second round, then Sumit Nagal had it easy with a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets win over Italian Roberto Marcora.
Ramanathan will be up against World Number 203 Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan while Nagal will take on the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo who is ranked number 166 in the world, later today.