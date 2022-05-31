French Open 2022: Djokovic vs Nadal in blockbuster quarterfinal — Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream details

13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal didn't get his preference on the timing of his blockbuster quarterfinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the French Open, which will be the duo's 59th meeting on the court.



The 21-time Grand Slam champion wanted a day match on Tuesday to avoid the slightly slower conditions on the clay courts at night. But organisers have made it the marquee night match on Day 10, after negotiating with rights-holding broadcasters to ensure all viewers in France can watch coverage of the match for free, given the historic premise of this clash.

Nadal got through a tough five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday to set up a record 59th matchup against Djokovic. Meanwhile, Djokovic is yet to drop a set in his campaign so far and hasn't spent so much time on the court this year or in this clay-court Grand Slam either, finishing business quickly.

Get hyped for Nadal vs Djokovic at #RolandGarros with 10 iconic moments from their legendary rivalry 🧵



Starting with this *mindblowing* point from 2007! pic.twitter.com/tVP0sHYLxr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 30, 2022

On the other hand, Nadal is having a difficult time with injuries and even missed out on the initial part of the clay warm-up season due to injury. Also, already at the French Open, against a ruthless Auger-Aliassime, Nadal had to play a taxing match, which puts Djokovic with a slight edge, especially with the match now being scheduled for the night.



Nadal has an overall win-loss record of 109-3 at Roland Garros. Two of those three losses in Paris came against Djokovic, including in last year's semifinals, which makes the clash all the more mouth-watering, as Nadal will be looking for revenge for the loss last year.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer. Djokovic missed the tournament after being deported from Australia because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore also hungry to equal Nadal in the Slam-race.



The winner of this quarterfinal clash will take on either teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz or Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

Where to watch Nadal vs Djokovic French Open quarterfinals?

The quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be the fourth and final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday, 31st May 2022.

Indian tennis fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six, with commentary available in vernacular languages as well.

When to watch Nadal vs Djokovic at the French Open?

The quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will take place from 8:45 PM local time at Roland Garros, Paris.

In India, tennis fans can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic clash from 12:15 AM on 1st June 2022.

Where to live stream Nadal vs Djokovic at the French Open?

The blockbuster quarter-final clash between Nadal and Djokovic can be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(With inputs from AP)



