Tennis

French Open: Bopanna-Ebden exit in the semi-final after a close three-setter - Highlights

Bopanna-Ebden took on the Italian pair of Bolelli-Vavassori for a spot in the finals at the Rolland Garros 2024.

Bopanna-Ebden have played out three-setters in every single match of the French Open so far. (File photo) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Jun 2024 12:30 PM GMT

Bopanna and Ebden, the reigning Australian Open champions, were a step away from making their second successive grand slam final appearance of the year.

Standing in their way were the formidable Italian pair of Bolelli-Vavassori.

In the quarter finals, the Indo-Aussie pair got the better of the 10th seeded Belgian duo of Gille-Vliegen in three-sets.

As it happened, right here on The Bridge.

Live Updates

2024-06-06 09:40:49
