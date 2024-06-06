Tennis
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden exit in the semi-final after a close three-setter - Highlights
Bopanna-Ebden took on the Italian pair of Bolelli-Vavassori for a spot in the finals at the Rolland Garros 2024.
Bopanna and Ebden, the reigning Australian Open champions, were a step away from making their second successive grand slam final appearance of the year.
Standing in their way were the formidable Italian pair of Bolelli-Vavassori.
In the quarter finals, the Indo-Aussie pair got the better of the 10th seeded Belgian duo of Gille-Vliegen in three-sets.
As it happened, right here on The Bridge.
Live Updates
- 6 Jun 2024 12:16 PM GMT
Rohan-Ebden good run ended in the semifinals of the Rolland Garros
Final Score: Bopanna-Ebden 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 12:15 PM GMT
Game-8: The Italians takes the match after a good hold on the final game
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 2-6 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 12:09 PM GMT
Game-7: A good return on the empty court from Vavassori to go up by double break
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 2-5 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 12:08 PM GMT
Game-7: Ebden saves the three break points to force a deuce
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 2-4 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 12:07 PM GMT
Game-7: Three break points for Italians again on the serve of Ebden.
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 2-4 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 12:04 PM GMT
Game-6: The Italians showing some good aggressive play, not letting any opportunity
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 2-4 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 12:01 PM GMT
Game-5: Rohan has some scares but hold on to his serve, but still one break down
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 2-3 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 11:57 AM GMT
Game-4: A key hold for the Italians to take a solid lead in the deciding set
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 1-3 Vavassori-Bolelli
- 6 Jun 2024 11:53 AM GMT
Game-3: Another poor serve game for Ebden as Italians hold a grip with a break
Set-3: Bopanna-Ebden 1-2 Vavassori-Bolelli