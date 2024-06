French Open: Balaji-Martinez pair advances to pre-quarterfinals

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner, Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez, have secured a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open, on Saturday. The duo triumphed over French players Dan Added and Theo Arribage in a hard-fought match on Saturday, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The second-round match lasted one hour and 42 minutes.

Balaji, who is a strong contender for the Paris Olympics doubles team alongside Rohan Bopanna, achieved his first French Open victory at the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday. The Indo-Mexican team defeated American Reese Stalder and Dutch player Sem Verbeek in straight sets in the first round.

Looking ahead, Balaji and Martinez could face Australian Open champions Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the pre-quarterfinals, provided Bopanna and Ebden win their second-round match.



Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti made an early exit from the tournament, losing in the first round on Friday.