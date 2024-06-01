French Open: Balaji-Martinez pair advances to pre-quarterfinals

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner, Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez, have secured a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open, on Saturday. The duo triumphed over French players Dan Added and Theo Arribage in a hard-fought match on Saturday, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The second-round match lasted one hour and 42 minutes.

Balaji, who is a strong contender for the Paris Olympics doubles team alongside Rohan Bopanna, achieved his first French Open victory at the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday. The Indo-Mexican team defeated American Reese Stalder and Dutch player Sem Verbeek in straight sets in the first round.

𝐍.𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐣𝐢 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 3️⃣rd 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧! 🎾💥💥



𝐇𝐢𝐬 1️⃣st 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐦.



He alongside his 🇲🇽 partner Reyes-Varela Martinez took a tight 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over the… pic.twitter.com/yXBh8WpJZq — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 1, 2024

Looking ahead, Balaji and Martinez could face Australian Open champions Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the pre-quarterfinals, provided Bopanna and Ebden win their second-round match.



Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti made an early exit from the tournament, losing in the first round on Friday.