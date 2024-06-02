French Open Live: Rohan-Ebden take on Luz-Zormann in the first round - Blog, Scores, Updates

French Open Live: Indian ace men's doubles player, Rohan Bopanna will start his campaign at the Rolland Garros on Sunday, alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden. They will take on the Brazilian pairing of Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Moraes Luz in the first round of men's doubles.

Rohan will also kickstart his mixed doubles campaign at French Open 2024, alongside his partner Veronika Kudermetova. They will also take part in their first round match later today.

