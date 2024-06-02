Tennis
French Open Live: Rohan-Ebden take on Luz-Zormann in the first round - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live action from the first round action of Rohan Bopanna in doubles at the French Open 2024.
French Open Live: Indian ace men's doubles player, Rohan Bopanna will start his campaign at the Rolland Garros on Sunday, alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden. They will take on the Brazilian pairing of Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Moraes Luz in the first round of men's doubles.
Rohan will also kickstart his mixed doubles campaign at French Open 2024, alongside his partner Veronika Kudermetova. They will also take part in their first round match later today.
Stay tuned for Live updates:
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2024 11:49 AM GMT
Game-6: A perfect game from Rohan Bopanna to hold on his serve
Set-3: Rohan-Ebden 4-2 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:46 AM GMT
Game-5: Excellent net play from Ebden to find the first break of the set
Set-3: Rohan-Ebden 3-2 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Game-4: Ebden also holds on to his serve but again a tough fight from the Brazilian duo
Set-3: Rohan-Ebden 2-2 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:37 AM GMT
Game-2: Rohan holds on tis serve despite of an early setback
Set-3: Rohan-Ebden 1-1 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:27 AM GMT
Game-10: The match into decider as an interception on net from Luz makes a break on Rohan's serve
Set-2: Rohan-Ebden 4-6 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:25 AM GMT
Game-10: Rohan's serve into deuce after Ebden misses two easy kills on net
Set-2: Rohan-Ebden 4-5 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:21 AM GMT
Game-9: The match is back on serve as Luz couldn't hold on to his serve despite so many chances
Set-2: Rohan-Ebden 4-5 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:20 AM GMT
Game-9: A very close game as the Indo-Aussie pair aren't ready to lose the set so easily
Set-2: Rohan-Ebden 3-5 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:16 AM GMT
Game-9: Luz fins the net on the set point, game went into deuce
Set-2: Rohan-Ebden 3-5 Luz-Zormann
- 2 Jun 2024 11:12 AM GMT
Game-8: A crucial break for the Brazilian pair as Ebden makes a double fault
Set-2: Rohan-Ebden 3-5 Luz-Zormann