French Open Live: Rohan-Ebden take on Luz-Zormann in the first round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live action from the first round action of Rohan Bopanna in doubles at the French Open 2024.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Tennis
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action at the French Open. (FILE PHOTO: AO/X)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Jun 2024 11:49 AM GMT

French Open Live: Indian ace men's doubles player, Rohan Bopanna will start his campaign at the Rolland Garros on Sunday, alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden. They will take on the Brazilian pairing of Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Moraes Luz in the first round of men's doubles.

Rohan will also kickstart his mixed doubles campaign at French Open 2024, alongside his partner Veronika Kudermetova. They will also take part in their first round match later today.

Stay tuned for Live updates:

Live Updates

2024-06-02 09:15:33
French OpenTennisRohan Bopanna
