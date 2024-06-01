French Open Live: Balaji-Martinez are up against Added-Arribage - Blog, Scores, Updates

French Open 2024: Two Indian Men's doubles pair will be in action at Rolland Garros on Saturday as Sriram Balaji along with his Mexican partner, Miguel Angel Reyes-Valera will take on French pairing of Dan Added and Theo Arribage.

While Rohan Bopanna to kickstart his campaign at the French Open with opening round matches in both men's doubles and mixed doubles discipline.

Stay tuned for updates: