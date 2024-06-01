Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
French Open Live: Balaji-Martinez are up against Added-Arribage - Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the Live action from the doubles matches at the French Open 2024.
French Open 2024: Two Indian Men's doubles pair will be in action at Rolland Garros on Saturday as Sriram Balaji along with his Mexican partner, Miguel Angel Reyes-Valera will take on French pairing of Dan Added and Theo Arribage.
While Rohan Bopanna to kickstart his campaign at the French Open with opening round matches in both men's doubles and mixed doubles discipline.
Stay tuned for updates:
Live Updates
2024-06-01 08:30:53
- 1 Jun 2024 9:27 AM GMT
Game-4: Martinez somehow holds on his serve with some pressure put on by the French pair
Set-1: Balaji-Martinez 2-2 Added-Arribage
- 1 Jun 2024 9:19 AM GMT
Game-2: Balaji holds on to his first serve with some good net play from Martinez
Set-1: Balaji-Martinez 1-1 Added-Arribage
- 1 Jun 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Game-1: Added holds on to his serve as Arribage interception at net proves to be the winner
Set-1: Balaji-Martinez 0-1 Added-Arribage
- 1 Jun 2024 9:14 AM GMT
Game-1: An excellent start of the match as Balaji finds an accurate placement on net to win the break point
Set-1: Balaji-Martinez 0-0 Added-Arribage
