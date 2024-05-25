French Open 2024: Three Indians in the fray

The 2024 French Open gets underway on Sunday, May 26, 2024 on the famed clay courts of Roland Garros.

Over the next fortnight, the biggest names in the tennis world will converge in Paris, France and battle it out for glory.



And when the tournament concludes on Sunday June 9, a rather hefty paycheck awaits the winners - €2.4million for the men's and women's singles champions, and €590,000 for the men's and women's doubles champions.



Indian presence



This time, India will have more than just one player at Roland Garros.

Sumit Nagal, owing to his World No. 94 rank, received a direct pass to round-one. In doing so, he becomes the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.



Nagal will play Russia's Karen Khachanov, the World No. 18, on Sunday.



And then there are Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, in the men's doubles main draw. The former World No. 1 will take the courts with his Aussie doubles partner Matthew Ebden while Yuki is paired up with his French partner, Albano Olivetti.

Headline acts

The fans will turn up to watch Rafael Nadal.

The charismatic Spaniard is all set to play in the tournament for one final time before he retires later this year.



Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are two of the favourites in the men's draw.

And then there's the formidable Novak Djokovic, who must make the final to keep his World No. 1 ranking.

In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek will bid for a fourth French Open title and a fifth Grand Slam. And breathing down her neck will be the tenacious American Coco Gauff.

Where to watch



The French Open 2024 will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Ten network. And fans can watch Nagal live on Sunday 3.30pm onwards.

Full singles schedule



Sunday, May 26 – men’s and women’s first round

Monday, May 27 – men’s and women’s first round

Tuesday, May 28 – men’s and women’s first round

Wednesday, May 29 – men’s and women’s second round

Thursday, May 30 – men’s and women’s second round

Friday, May 31 – men’s and women’s third round

Saturday, June 1 – men’s and women’s third round

Sunday, June 2 – men’s and women’s fourth round

Monday, June 3 – men’s and women’s fourth round

Tuesday, June 4 – men’s and women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, June 5 – men’s and women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, June 6 – women’s semi-finals

Friday, June 7 – men’s semi-finals

Saturday, June 8 - women’s final

Sunday, June 9 - men’s final.